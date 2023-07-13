Cucumbers are a versatile and popular product in our kitchen. They go well with other vegetables and foods and you can make many delicious dishes and pickles.

However, fresh cucumbers spoil quickly, especially when stored in the refrigerator. If you want to preserve the freshness of cucumbers for a long period, there is a simple life hack that will help you do it without much expense.

The secret is to apply a layer of egg white to the cucumbers before storing them in the refrigerator. Egg white forms a protective film on the surface of the vegetable that keeps them fresh and crisp for two months.

To do this, apply a thin layer of egg white to the surface of the cucumbers and wait for it to dry. Then place the cucumbers in a special lower compartment of the refrigerator, avoiding placing them next to apples and bananas, which emit ethylene gas and can accelerate the process of cucumber spoilage.

With this simple life hack, you can preserve the freshness of cucumbers for a long time, saving money and having this delicious vegetable always on hand.

