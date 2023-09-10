How to treat plants in the garden in September so that they are healthy next year

Protecting your garden from diseases and pests is important to preserve the plants and make them ready for frost. In autumn, one effective way to do this is to treat your garden with Bordeaux mixture. This fungicidal substance is based on sulfuric acid and lime, and it has antiseptic and antibacterial properties.

Here are some tips for gardeners on how to properly treat the garden with Bordeaux liquid in autumn and what benefits it can have for your garden, ukr.media writes.

Benefits of using Bordeaux liquid in autumn:

Prevention of diseases: In autumn, plants become more vulnerable to fungal diseases due to wet conditions and falling leaves. Bordeaux mixture helps prevent such diseases by reducing the risk of their spread. Reduced pest populations: Bordeaux Blend can repel some harmful insects, such as copperhead and yellow pavé, which can cause damage to plants. This helps reduce the risk of pest damage. Protection of trunks and branches: Treating plant trunks and branches helps prevent the spread of infections and protects them from potential damage.

How to treat your garden with Bordeaux liquid in autumn:

Preparation of the mixture: Dilute the Bordeaux mix in the appropriate proportions as indicated on the package. Remember to follow the directions on the packaging for safety and effectiveness. Choosing the day: Choose a dry and windless day to treat the garden. This will help to avoid spraying the mixture onto surrounding plants and ensure an even distribution of the product. Spray the mixture: Spray the Bordeaux mixture evenly on the trunks and branches of the plants. It is important to treat all parts of the plant that may be vulnerable to disease or pests. Dosage: For spraying fruit trees, use a 1.5% solution of Bordeaux liquid. Use a 1% solution for berries and flowers.

Before use, the solution must be filtered through cheesecloth or another filter. Use the product immediately after preparation.

Remember that safety always comes first. Follow the instructions on the packaging and use safety precautions when working with any chemicals.

