How to treat surfaces near the stove to prevent grease from sticking

Thanks to a simple life hack, stubborn grease stains on your stove and apron will be less of a problem. When cooking with a frying pan or pot, greasy splashes can fly around the kitchen and leave stubborn stains on surfaces that are difficult to remove.

It's better to prevent dirt from accumulating than to spend a lot of time and effort getting rid of it later. There is an effective solution that will help you forget about greasy stains that are difficult to remove in the kitchen.

All you need to do is prepare a product to rub on the problem areas. It can be easily prepared from products that are available in every kitchen. Just mix baking soda and oil in a 1:1 ratio.

After preparing the product, apply it to the stove and apron with a soft sponge. Pay special attention to the areas where grease accumulates the most. Spread the mixture evenly over the contaminated areas. After 30 minutes, wipe the surfaces with a wet sponge with a drop of detergent, and then wipe the surfaces dry with a clean cloth.

As a result of these simple processes, a thin protective layer will appear on the surface of the hob and apron. It will prevent new dirt from adhering and make cleaning easier in the future. Now you can enjoy a clean kitchen without any extra effort.

