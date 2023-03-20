How to treat fruit trees before flowering from pests and diseases: an effective remedy

Find out the tips of experienced gardeners that will increase your fruit yield by several times. With the arrival of spring, fruit trees in the garden need special care. They should be sprayed to protect them from pests and various diseases. This is done before flowering and the first ovaries appear.

There are certain processing rules for each type of fruit tree. How to spray fruit trees in spring:

Apple and pear - a solution of copper sulfate (200 g) and water (10 l); a solution of Bordeaux mixture (300 g) and water (10 l);

- a solution of copper sulfate (200 g) and water (10 l); a solution of Bordeaux mixture (300 g) and water (10 l); Plum and cherry plum - store-bought preparations containing copper; a solution of urea, copper sulfate or Bordeaux liquid.

Peach - fungicides containing copper;

- fungicides containing copper; Cherry and sweet cherry - 2% solution of copper sulfate, Bordeaux liquid or iron sulfate.

