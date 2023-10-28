How to treat the freezer to prevent ice from forming there

If the ice in the freezer compartment of your refrigerator is freezing again too quickly, it can be a rather annoying problem. Here's a quick trick that allows you to defrost your refrigerator only once a year.

A situation where ice freezes a few days after defrosting your refrigerator can be extremely taxing. Excessive ice formation in the freezer or freezer compartment is not the norm, and it is possible to solve this issue. In the material TSN shared proven methods that will help to avoid this problem forever.

If you already have problems with ice freezing, first of all you should defrost and clean your freezer. If you take proper care of it, defrosting will be required once a year, even for older refrigerator models.

To defrost your freezer quickly, use hot water and saline solution. You will need to place a container of hot water inside the freezer. Then, prepare the solution by dissolving two tablespoons of salt in a glass of water. Spray the product evenly on the walls of the freezer.

Just a few minutes and the ice will start to fall off the walls. It is important to be careful and pick up the ice carefully so as not to damage the surface of the freezer.

After defrosting, you can also bleach the plastic, especially if your freezer is old. A mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda is ideal for this. This folk method will effectively clean and sanitize the plastic without damaging it.

After defrosting, you should also sanitize your freezer, especially if you store meat in it. You can use chlorhexidine for this - just treat the dry surface of the chamber with it after cleaning.

To prevent ice from freezing in the freezer again, you should use another lyfgak. After defrosting, cleaning and sanitizing, apply a thin layer of glycerin to the dry surface of the chamber. This measure will help you avoid constant defrosting of the refrigerator.

