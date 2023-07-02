Phytophthora are fungal organisms that can cause a disease known as late blight. This disease can quickly destroy plants in just a few days, and its danger lies in the fact that fungi quickly adapt to different types of drugs.

To combat late blight, it is important to use an integrated approach. This means that several methods should be combined. Experienced gardeners recommend using copper sulfate as one of the most effective remedies:

Take 2 tablespoons of copper sulfate; Dissolve them in 10 liters of water; Pour this solution over the tomatoes before flowering.

You can also use calcium n itrate (1 tablespoon per 10 liters of water) or Fitosporin in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

Fungicides can be used to prevent late blight in tomatoes. Add them to the water for irrigation and apply them every other time. You can also spray the plants with these agents, but before the first fruits appear, it is not recommended to use chemicals, it is better to use folk methods.

Folk methods of combating late blight of tomatoes, which are passed down from generation to generation, can also be effective. Here are some recommendations:

Garlic infusion with manganese: Chop 100 grams of garlic cloves, arrows and leaves.

Pour 200 ml of water over this mixture and leave for a day.

Strain the solution and dilute it in 10 liters of water.

Add 1 gram of potassium permanganate and pour over the tomatoes. Straw infusion: Fill 10 liters of water with hay or straw.

Add a handful of urea.

Insist for three days and strain.

Treat the plants with the resulting solution. Yeast: Dissolve 80 grams of yeast in water.

Pour the tomatoes with this solution. Iodine: Dissolve 1 liter of low-fat milk and 20 drops of iodine in 10 liters of water.

Treat the plants with this solution.

You can also use vinegar to control late blight on tomatoes. Dissolve 100 ml of 9% vinegar in 10 liters of water and spray the plants immediately after preparing the solution.

Ash is also known for its effectiveness, but it is better to use it in three stages: when planting seedlings, during flowering, and after the first fruits appear.

To prepare an ash solution, you need to pour half a bucket of ash into 10 liters of water, insist for three days, stirring the solution occasionally. After that, pour off the liquid, add enough water to get a volume of 30 liters, add 30 grams of liquid soap and water the tomatoes.

To prevent late blight from infecting tomatoes again, you can use salt and kefir. Simply dissolve a glass of sodium chloride in 10 liters of water and spray the plants with this solution. Alternatively, dissolve 1 liter of kefir that has been standing for two days in 10 liters of water. Then treat the tomatoes with the resulting solution. For greater effectiveness, it is recommended to repeat these procedures twice: once after planting in the ground and weekly after the first treatment.

