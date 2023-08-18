How not to remove sweat stains on white clothes so as not to spoil them

Sweat stains, especially on white clothes, can be frustrating. Choosing the right method is key, but not all products that usually help with stains are suitable for white clothes.

The Telegraph website has found out which products are best not to use to remove yellow sweat stains from white clothes and will share recommendations on how to deal with this problem without damaging the fabric.

What to avoid when removing sweat stains

Products with chlorine: Although they can be useful in some cases, chlorine bleaches are not the best choice for removing sweat stains. The chemical composition of these products can cause the marks to darken by reacting with proteins in sweat;

High temperature: When hot water is used, stains can take on a distinctive appearance and increase in odour. To avoid this, stains should be removed in cold water at a temperature not exceeding 30 degrees;

How to remove sweat stains on white clothes

To combat yellow stains, it is recommended to use special products. Many of them can cope with even old stains and restore the whiteness of clothes.

In addition, popular folk methods have proven themselves well:

Laundry soap. Thoroughly rub the soap into the sweat stain and leave it for half an hour, then wash the item as usual;

Soda. Apply a mixture of 50 ml of water and 4 tablespoons of baking soda thoroughly to the stain with a brush. After an hour of waiting, rinse off the product thoroughly;

Soda, salt and liquid soap. Mix all ingredients in equal proportions to remove fresh stains. Apply the mixture to the stain and wait half an hour before using the usual washing method.

These methods can solve the problem even with delicate fabrics, but it is recommended to limit contact to 15 minutes when used on silk.

