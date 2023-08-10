How to rub the grill grate so that nothing sticks to it: a life hack that will save you time

The summer season is often accompanied by outdoor activities, where barbecue and grilled meat are popular dishes. However, along with the pleasure of eating, there may be the inconvenience of cleaning the grill grate afterward, which quickly becomes covered with soot and residue.

A simple life hack described by Apostrophe will simplify this process and make it less time-consuming.

After using the grill grate, it is common for soot and various contaminants from meat and vegetables to remain on it. Cleaning the grill can be a difficult task, especially if you have to do it the next day. But there is a simple way to make it easier.

The secret lies in ordinary lard, which can be rubbed onto the grate. A small piece of lard, even if it is slightly dried, will be an excellent means of lubricating the grate surface. This will help prevent food residues and carbon deposits from sticking. After this treatment, you can proceed directly to cooking meat.

This life hack allows you to enjoy cooking without the hassle of cleaning the grill. An important detail is to renew the layer of lard before each new cooking, thus ensuring the effectiveness of this method. You can also use vegetable oil as an alternative to lard, applying it to the grill before use.

