What's the best way to feed cats: the vet told us if fish is allowed

Most cats really like fish. They like its specific taste and smell. Despite the fact that fish contains a large number of essential vitamins and minerals, eating fish can be dangerous for cats, so it is not recommended to add it to the diet.

Veterinarian Lidia Lobodina explained why this is so in a comment for TheBest. She assures us that fish and seafood are not optional products in the diet of cats and dogs.

The expert says that excessive consumption of fish can lead to metabolic disorders, urolithiasis, and even rickets. And raw fish can even cause cats to become infected with worms.

Lobodyna noted that some types of fish contain the enzyme thiaminase, which destroys thiamine and causes thiamine deficiency in the body. Because of this, cats can be lethargic, suffer from neurological disorders, and have seizures. She advises against feeding cats fish such as carp, herring, cod, pike, mullet, and flounder.

Also, some types of fish contain trimethylamine oxide, which interferes with the absorption of iron in the body.

If you want to pamper your pet with fish, you can give him hake, tuna, capelin, cod, sea bass, crucian carp, tuna, pink salmon, salmon, or trout. Alternatively, you can replace fish with seafood - it can be squid, crabs, shrimp, or mussels.

