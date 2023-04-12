What and how to clean the oven before baking strips: simple methods

According to popular omens and superstitions, baking paskatchewan before Easter should take place in a clean house, and the kitchen should be quiet. It is believed that only then the Passover is baked as it should be, and this should be the main sign that the holiday will be successful.

If you believe in all kinds of omens, then you should also prepare the oven properly before putting the paskas in it. And it is better to wash the "stove" not with chemical means, but with "folk" means, such as soda, lemon, vinegar, dry mustard, etc.

You can boil water with citrus peels in the oven. This method will also freshen the air inside, and your baking will not smell like meat or fish that was cooked in the oven before. You can read about it at this link.

Citrus peels should be spread on a deep tray, put in the oven, and pour about a liter of water. Set to convection mode and 60 degrees and turn on the oven for an hour. As the steam from the citrus peels envelops the oven, they will eat away at the dried fat and destroy the flavors.

After this treatment, the oven should be washed with a kitchen sponge.

Citric acid is used in the same way instead of citrus peels. Dissolve the package in a liter of warm water.

And you can also try to wash the oven using ammonia. A small amount of liquid is poured into a deep pan and left overnight in the oven. In the morning, you need to mix alcohol with water and wipe the walls of the oven.

Let us remind you that household appliance repair expert warn: if you do not clean and wash the hood in time, it may break or start working at half its capacity. After all, fatty plaque clogs the grills, filters, and the engine of the device.

