Chechen units withdrew from Marinka, Ukrainian Armed Forces returned fire on them - Chepurnyi (video)

Chechen units fighting against Ukrainian defenders in Maryinka retreated at night on 24 June. They got up in the middle of the night and started to leave.

Yaroslav Chepurnyi , a spokesman for the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on television.

Read also: The painter: Ukrainian troops in the east launched an offensive in several directions

"Last night, Chechen units fighting against us in Marinka suddenly withdrew and started to leave Marinka. Our aerial reconnaissance spotted this and we delivered fire on the enemy. One armoured personnel carrier was even hit," he said.

Video of the day

As a reminder, soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade cleared a part of the Siverskyi Donets Canal from the Russians.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!