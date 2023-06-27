Some Ukrainians will soon receive pensions increased by UAH 400

Since the beginning of June, pensioners who continue to work have been receiving increased payments. On average, the amount of pensions increased by UAH 220, but some pensioners received an average increase of UAH 409.

In accordance with part four of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance", pensions were recalculated from 1 April 2023 for working pensioners who received a pension after appointment or recalculation and have an insurance period of 24 months or less, but not less than two years, the publication "Na Pensii" writes.

The recalculation of pensions concerned more than 654,900 people, of whom the amount of pensions was increased for more than 401,000 people, with an average increase of UAH 221.74.

Pensions were recalculated for 537.5 thousand people due to the adjustment of their insurance record after the pension was granted or recalculated. Of this number of pensioners, the amount of pensions was increased for 327.2 thousand people, with an average increase of UAH 179.47.

Pensions were recalculated for 117.4 thousand people, taking into account the length of service and salary after the pension was granted or recalculated. Out of this number, 73.8 thousand pensioners had their pensions increased, with an average increase of UAH 409.16.

The recalculated pensions will be paid in June in accordance with the established payment dates for pensioners, with additional payments for April and May.

As a reminder, pension payments for civil servants and academics will increase in Ukraine from 1 July. According to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 168 of 24 February 2023, the next stage of payment indexation will take place on 1 July.

