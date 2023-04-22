Some pensioners will receive more than UAH 1,000 extra payment

In Ukraine, a number of pensioners will receive an additional payment of more than UAH 1000. These are pensions for military personnel.

As a result of a large-scale indexation of payments in March, the average pension increase is UAH 1,200. These data were provided by Iryna Kovpashko, deputy head of the Pension Fund.

"We have indexed more than 553 thousand pensions, with the average increase in military pensions amounting to UAH 1200. After the indexation on March 1, the average pension payment for military pensioners amounted to more than UAH 10,575," she said.

In addition, under the new rules, military personnel will be able to apply for combatant status. A special commission will collect documents for the status independently.

In addition, in 2023, Ukraine will establish separate payments to a number of military pensioners. This applies to the following categories:

persons who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star;

persons who after 2014 were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of three degrees, the Order "For Courage" of three degrees, or the Order of Princess Olga of three degrees.

Earlier, the Government decided to pay pensions to Ukrainians even if they have no length of service. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

