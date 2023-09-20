Experts named 5 reasons to drink tea without sugar

Today, many people drink tea with sugar, as well as bottled tea with sweeteners. However, according to Red Blossom Tea, additives such as sugar or milk are not traditional in the history of tea. It all started with the cultivation of leaves that had their own unique flavor. Over time, tea has evolved into a popular beverage that improves well-being and has its own unique flavor.

Here are five reasons why you should try drinking sugar-free tea:

Tea is a natural treat that is not harmful to health

Most types of tea have antioxidant properties for the body, but additives such as sugar or milk can destroy these natural benefits. Sugar adds empty calories, and milk can reduce the health benefits of tea. Try a high-quality tea without added sugar and you will be surprised at how it tastes.

Video of the day

Sugar-free tea helps to avoid a drop in energy

Sugar can lead to a rapid rise in energy and then a sharp drop. Instead, tea has a combination of caffeine and L-theanine that provides a stable energy level throughout the day. L-theanine also promotes relaxation and improves sleep.

Save money on tea

Whole-leaf tea can be steeped several times without losing its flavor and health benefits. This way, you can save money on buying expensive packaged teas.

Improving your health

Sugar can be harmful to dental health and lead to weight gain. Avoiding sugar can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce the risk of problems such as type II diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Sugar-free tea retains its natural flavor

Good quality tea has its own unique flavor and does not require any additional sugar. If you need to change the flavor of your tea, try adding honey or maple syrup, which are natural alternatives and are more healthy.

As a reminder, we've already written about why you shouldn 't brew tea for a long time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!