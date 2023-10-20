'Tea for a hundred health problems': what flowers to brew and drink in autumn

Velvet is an unique plant, it's flowers have many healing properties. They contain essential oils that have antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and choleretic properties.

The flowers of this plant are rich in carotenoids, which are powerful antioxidants that help protect the body from damage.

Read also: Five calming herbs that are easy to grow at home

Velvet can be used in many ways, in particular, teas are prepared from them. For a glass of ode you need to take 3-4 flowers and insist for 10-15 minutes. You can drink tea for 2-3 times a day.

Oil from velvets is used for massage or for treating skin diseases.

Velvet is safe for most people, but it can cause allergic reactions. Consult your doctor before using velveteen for medicinal purposes.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. Consult your doctor about taking medication, diagnoses and other medical advice.

We offer to learn what types of tea are considered harmful.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!