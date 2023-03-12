Buckwheat and chamomile tea for good sleep: a simple recipe

If you have trouble sleeping, you can try drinking buckwheat and chamomile tea at night. This drink not only calms you down, but also helps your body relax after a hard day at work.

A drink based on buckwheat and chamomile also has a positive effect not only on health and the functioning of the whole body, but also on beauty.

This tea helps to cleanse the entire body of toxic and other harmful substances, and daily consumption of this tea is believed to prolong youth.

To prepare the healing drink, you need a tablespoon of dark buckwheat, the same amount of dried medicinal chamomile (you can use chamomile tea in bags) and 200ml of boiling water.

How to prepare:

Boil 200ml of water. Put chamomile and buckwheat into a cup, pour boiling water over it and cover with a saucer. Let the drink brew for 10-12 minutes. Then strain it into another cup and add water to make it 200ml again.This tea can be drunk not only at night but also in the morning on an empty stomach to improve the functioning of the digestive system.

