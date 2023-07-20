We all want to look good and know the basic rules of personal care. But we offer you 10 more life hacks that will help you look great.

Change your skincare routine depending on the season

In winter, use fatty creams that will protect your skin from cold and bad weather, and in summer, give preference to light creams with high SPF.

You can make a pimple invisible: just soak a cotton pad with eye drops and put it in the freezer for 3-5 minutes and apply it to the inflamed area.

To combat oily sheen, use matting wipes.

A water-based pencil can be transformed into a long-lasting gel pencil by holding its tip over a fire for a few seconds.

If you run out of eyeliner, you can draw arrows with a beveled brush and mascara.

To prevent lipstick from staining your teeth, wrap your index finger around your lips and gently remove it from your mouth without parting your lips.

To get rid of split ends, twist the strand into a spiral and cut off any stray hairs.

To make your hair smooth after blow-drying, spray a comb with hairspray and run it through your hair.

You can turn glitter eyeshadow into a bright nail polish by adding it to a bottle of clear nail polish.

To avoid sweating in the summer, take baths with mint.

