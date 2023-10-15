If you don't want to spend time cooking and still want to eat deliciously, we suggest you cook cream cheese soup from processed cheeses according to the recipe from Shuba.

Ingredients:

Water - 1.2 liters

Potatoes - 5 pcs.

Carrots - 1 pc.

Onions - 1 pc.

Garlic, cloves - 1 pc.

Processed cheese - 2 pcs.

Turmeric - 1/3 tsp.

Rock salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Read also: The hostesses told the recipe for an omelette with zucchini for breakfast

Method of preparation:

1. Grate ½ carrot, chop the onion, fry the onion and carrot.

2. Put chopped potatoes, carrots and garlic into boiling water.

3. After the potatoes and carrots are cooked, add the roast, turmeric, salt, chopped processed cheeses and cook for a couple of minutes.

4. Blend the soup in a blender. Bring to a boil again.

5. Serve with toasted croutons.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for soup in 5 minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!