Everyone will love this extremely light and refreshing summer cucumber salad. It has an unusual cooking method and a spicy taste that will delight gourmets. Please note that the salad needs to sit for several hours before serving.

Ingredients:

- Cucumber - 500 g

- Salt - 20 g

- Garlic, cloves - 2 pcs.

- Sugar - 40 g

- Vinegar - 30 ml

- Sour cream - 160 g

- Ground black pepper - to taste

- Ground paprika - to taste

- Dill, sprig - to taste

Method of preparation;

1. Wash and slice the cucumbers very thinly. It is best to do this with a vegetable slicer.

2. Salt the cucumbers and refrigerate for 60-90 minutes. Drain and squeeze the cucumbers well by hand.

3. Add the chopped garlic to the cucumbers. Season the salad with sour cream, vinegar, sugar, pepper and paprika, and mix well. Refrigerate for several hours. Sprinkle with paprika and chopped dill before serving.

