Quick pie option: pear tart recipe

This pear tart according to the recipe from Shuba is very quick and easy to prepare and will delight you with its excellent taste.

Ingredients:

Frozen puff pastry - 500 g

Pears - 3 pcs.

Dorblu cheese - 100 g

Walnuts - 100 g

Ground cinnamon - 5 g

Honey - 20 g

Arugula - 20 g

Preparation steps:

1. Cut the pears into slices, sprinkle them with cinnamon and brush with honey. Peel the walnuts and cut them into slices. Crumble the Dorblu cheese with your fingers.

2. Lightly roll out the puff pastry and place it in the mold. Put the pear on the dough, sprinkle it with nuts and cheese slices. Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.

3. Garnish the finished tart with arugula.

