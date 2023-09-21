A quick and satisfying breakfast: How to cook tender lazy dumplings

Lazy dumplings are a simplified version of traditional Ukrainian dumplings, which always delight us with their deliciousness and are an ideal breakfast dish.

This recipe, shared by the blogger polli_cooking, is perfect for those who don't want to bother with kneading the dough, as the filling and dough merge into one. The result is an extremely delicate and sweet-tasting dessert that even children will love.

Ingredients:

200 g of cottage cheese

1 egg

5-7 tbsp of flour

1-2 tsp of sugar

0.5 tsp. vanilla

Method of preparation:

Let's start with the base of the dish - cottage cheese. In a deep bowl, combine the cottage cheese, egg, sugar and vanilla, and mix well with a fork until smooth. Add the flour and mix thoroughly again with a fork. Then start kneading the dough with wet hands. The process usually takes only a few minutes, but it is important to achieve a homogeneous consistency. Now proceed to forming the dumplings. Sprinkle flour on the work surface and form the prepared dough into a sausage. Cut it into small pieces and roll them in flour to prevent sticking. Fill a large saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and gradually put the lazy dumplings into the hot water. When the dumplings float to the surface, they are ready. Take them out and serve them on the table. Lazy dumplings go well with sour cream, yogurt, jam, jam or condensed milk. Add berries or fruit to create more flavor nuances.

