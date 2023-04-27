Reproduces quickly and eats juicy sprouts: effective ways to control aphids

Aphids (or aphids) are insects that pose a threat to garden flowers and garden crops. They suck the sap of soft parts of plants, flower buds, and young shoots, causing damage to crops.

Aphids become active in early spring and begin to destroy young shoots or flower buds, which can slow down the growth of the plant or even kill it.

Up to 18 generations of aphids can develop during one growing season. And within a month, one female aphid can give birth to up to 100 thousand new individuals.

Aphids affect garden trees, vegetable crops, ornamental trees, and flowers. They also secrete sweet excrement that attracts ants and other pests. Aphids can also transmit pathogens of up to 100 diseases dangerous to plants.

If you don't start fighting this pest in time, it will spread significantly in the garden and vegetable garden and cause significant damage to plants.

Fighting aphids

You need to start exterminating aphids as soon as they begin to appear on the shoots and leaves of plants. If the aphids have already infested almost all the vegetation, folk methods will be ineffective.

Some gardeners pluck and cut off the aphid-infested parts of plants and cover them with salt or pour boiling water over them.

You can try to wash the pests off with water in a container and flush them down the drain.

However, it is best to spray the plants with special solutions, and this procedure should be done either as soon as the sun rises or at night. This procedure is carried out on all parts of the plants.

Mustard - you need to take a liter of warm water and 100 g of mustard powder, stir and leave for up to 5 days. Strain the solution, add 3 tablespoons of baking soda and 2 tablespoons of liquid tar or other soap. Treat the affected plants in the morning or at night.

Soda - pour 5 tablespoons of baking soda into 10 liters of water, and add 4 tablespoons of liquid soap and 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Mix and spray the plants.

Tops of tomatoes - pick up to a kilogram of tops, chop them, and cover them with three liters of water. In a large saucepan, put this mixture on the fire, bring it to a boil, and boil for 30 minutes. After this "preparation" has cooled down, bring the solution to 4 liters and spray the plants with it.

Pepper - pour 50 g of ground red hot pepper with a liter of hot water, and boil for 20 minutes. When the mixture has cooled, strain and add another 4 liters of water. Spray the plants (with this procedure, wear a protective mask and goggles to prevent the solution from getting on your face).

Garlic - crush half a kilogram of garlic in a blender and dilute it in a bucket of warm water. Cover the bucket with a lid and leave it for two days, then strain the solution and add 100 ml of liquid soap to it. Treat the plant, and pay attention to all its parts - leaves, flowers, and stems.

Celandine - you need 5 liters of water and three celandine bushes that need to be cut into pieces. The chopped celandine is poured with water and left to infuse for up to two days. Then strain the liquid, add liquid soap - 1 tbsp per liter of liquid - and spray the plants.

Ash - dissolve a glass of ash in 5 liters of boiling water. Insist for a day, and then spray the affected plants.

Soap - 100 grams of laundry soap should be grated and poured with a liter of hot water. Stir to dissolve the soap. Pour the solution into a bucket of warm water, stir, and spray the plants.

Essential oils - 10 drops of essential oil from tea tree, fir, or cedar are diluted in a liter of water, poured into a spray bottle, and treated with flowers.

Here is another garden pest that looks attractive but actually poses a significant threat to plants.

