Quick snack for the table: how to cook pickled apples

Pickled apples are not only an exquisite snack, but also a source of unforgettable flavour that can decorate your table. This dish opens up new possibilities - from an appetising snack to an addition to main courses.

The recipe for pickled apples was shared by Shuba. They noted that for the recipe, it is worth taking hard apples, or that they should be slightly unripe.

Ingredients:

Apples - 1 kg.

Salt - 2 tbsp.

Sugar - 4 tbsp.

Vinegar 9% - 70 ml.

Bay leaf - 2 pcs.

Cloves - 2 pcs.

Garlic, cloves - 2 pcs.

Black pepper, peas - 6 pcs.

Water - 1 litre.

Preparation:

Cut the apples in half, core and cut into small slices. Also cut the garlic into slices. Put the apple slices, garlic, bay leaf, cloves and peppercorns into the prepared jars. Put salt, sugar, vinegar in cold water and stir until the ingredients dissolve. Pour the marinade over the apples, cover the jars with lids and leave them at room temperature for 1 day. Then put the jars of apples in the fridge for 2 days. Serve the finished pickled apples chilled.

Enjoy!

