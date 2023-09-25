A quick treat for tea: How to make apple cookies

Apples are always the main and undisputed hero in many homemade sweets, and it's time to bake delicious apple cookies. Juicy and crunchy apple pulp is great for filling pies, cakes and cookies.

This recipe, shared on the Giallo Zafferano site, uses no butter and the dough is super crumbly and tender. This unusual version of the dough can be a great alternative to the usual shortbread, and it is easy and quick to prepare.

Ingredients:

Apples - 260 g

Flour - 160 g

Olive oil - 50 g

Baking powder for cakes - 5 g

Egg (1 medium) - 55 g

Sugar - 30 g

Acacia honey (or any liquid honey) - 15 g

Zest

Powdered sugar

Preparation:

First, wash the apples, remove the core and cut 130 grams into small cubes. Cut the remaining 130 grams of apples into larger pieces and place them in a tall mixer glass, pour in oil, add honey and mix everything until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Add flour and baking powder, sugar and beat the egg. Mix the batter with a spoon, then stir in the diced apple. Season the mixture with lemon zest and mix again. Line a baking sheet with baking paper and spread with a spoon the size of a walnut. Dust cookies with powdered sugar and bake in the oven at 200 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove the apple cookies from the oven and let them cool before trying. These apple cookies can be stored for several days in a tightly closed jar.

