He was an early investor in Tesla and left Google: interesting facts about Larry Page

Larry Page is a well-known name in the technology industry. He is one of the founders of Google, which is considered the most popular search engine in the world. However, there are some lesser-known facts about Larry Page that are interesting to know.

Larry was a multi-talented student

Larry was a bright student with a passion for learning. He received a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Michigan and went on to complete a master's degree in computer science at Stanford University. He was also a National Merit Scholar and received numerous other academic awards.

Page was an early investor in Tesla

Besides working at Google, Page was also interested in electric cars. He was an early investor in Tesla and supported the development of electric vehicles.

Paige is passionate about aviation

Paige is an avid pilot and owns several private jets. He also invested in a flying car startup called Kitty Hawk, which aims to revolutionise the aviation industry.

Larry believes in solving big problems

Larry is known for his vision of solving big problems with the help of technology. He believes in taking risks and implementing ambitious projects that can change the world for the better. Some of the projects he has supported include the development of self-driving cars and renewable energy solutions.

Larry Page resigns from Google

In 2019, Larry Page announced his resignation as CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. He remains a member of the board of directors, but has withdrawn from the company's day-to-day operations.

