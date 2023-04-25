Sneakers with white soles get dirty very quickly. The laces also get dirty and can be difficult to wash. However, with the help of simple life hacks, you can return your sneakers to perfect cleanliness, as if they had just come from the store.

To clean the laces, you need to remove them and soak them in a solution of warm water (40 degrees) with 1 dishwasher tablet. This perfectly cleans the laces from dirt and excess paint.

To clean shoes, apply equal proportions of ammonia 10% and vinegar 9% to the shoes themselves. Vinegar prevents suede from losing color during hand washing. Then the mixture should be applied with a sponge inside and out, left for a while, and rinsed under water. Of course, shoes can also be washed in a machine.

To clean the soles of your shoes, dissolve 1 tablet of hydrogen peroxide in 2 tablespoons of ammonia. Add 1 tablespoon of toothpaste and a little baking soda on the tip of a knife. Next, apply the solution to the sole with an old toothbrush, leave it on for 15-30 minutes, and wipe the sole dry with a damp cloth.

After these steps, the sneakers will be perfectly clean, with the color preserved and the sole white.

There are some other tried and tested methods that help reduce and remove bad odor from shoes.

