This method of washing comes from France and has been around for a long time. Modern French people usually use washing machines, but if you want your white clothes to shine clean, you can use this traditional method. It's worth noting that the French washing method is only suitable for materials that can withstand high temperatures.

This was reported by TSN.

In order to wash white clothes without a washing machine, you will need:

Two metal heat-resistant containers (for example, two buckets or pots).

5 crystals of potassium permanganate.

1/4 bar of laundry soap.

Here's how to use this method:

Pour 4-5 liters of hot water into both containers and put them on the fire until the water comes to a boil. Meanwhile, grate laundry soap and dissolve it in one of the containers. Add your white clothes to this solution. Dissolve the potassium permanganate crystals in another container. It is important that the water turns a pale pink color (not too deep purple). Control the amount of crystals by adding them gradually. Do not overdo it. Then add the potassium permanganate solution to the hot soap solution. Stir thoroughly, remove from heat and leave for 6-8 hours (overnight). The next morning, be sure to rinse the items well in clean water. If you wish, you can also do an additional wash in the usual way. However, your clothes will already be perfectly clean.

