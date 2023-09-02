They will delight you next season: how to collect and store zucchini seeds

Saving zucchini seeds is an important process, as it will allow you to repeat the harvest of your favourite variety of vegetables next season. In addition, drying and proper storage of seeds will help maintain varietal purity.

UAportal will tell you how to dry and store zucchini seeds. In particular, you need to follow these steps:

Choosing mature zucchini:

Start by selecting healthy and ripe zucchini for seed collection. Choose zucchini that look the best and match the variety you are interested in.

Separate the seeds from the pulp:

Cut zucchini in half or into several pieces and use a spoon to collect the seeds. It is important to separate the seeds from the pulp. To clean the seeds, you can place them in a bowl of water and leave them there for a while to get rid of any remaining pulp and mucus.

Drying the seeds:

You need to dry the seeds before storing them to avoid mould and rot. Place the seeds on a single layer of paper in a dry and airy place. The seeds should dry completely within 1-2 weeks. Stir them regularly to ensure even drying.

Seed storage:

Seeds are best stored in a cool place. Paper or textile bags that allow air to pass through to avoid condensation are ideal. Don't forget to label the bags, writing the name and the year of harvest.

