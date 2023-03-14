'There will be the first bells of victory': psychic predicts whether the war in Ukraine will end in 2023

The war in Ukraine may drag on, but there will be a turning point on the frontline in the spring of 2023. The armed forces will launch an offensive against the enemy.

This was stated by psychic Maria Tykha to UNIAN. "So far, I see that the war in Ukraine will not end. This year for sure," she said.

According to the psychic, in March there will be "Cotton" pops. in the occupied Crimea.

"We have received missiles that can shoot over long distances. The maps show me factories and warehouses in Crimea. That's where our missiles will go," Tykha said.

She emphasised that the first bells of Ukraine's victory in the war will be heard in late spring. In the summer, the Ukrainian military will be able to liberate the territories captured by the enemy.

As UAportal reported earlier, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmitriy Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only make a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will kill almost all Russian mobilised soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He stressed that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.