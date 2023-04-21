They will delight the eye for a long time: how to keep tulips fresh

Everyone probably associates tulips with spring. It's so nice to enter a room where tulips are standing and pleasing to the eye with their spring-like bright colors, so you want to preserve this beauty as long as possible. UaPortal has collected effective tips for caring for tulips.

How to keep tulips fresh

To keep flowers fresh for more than two days, you need to follow a number of rules:

Maintain the correct air temperature in the room. For the comfort of tulips, the temperature should not exceed 4 degrees. Given that it is impossible to achieve this temperature at home, place the flowers in a vase of very cold water. You can add ice cubes. Take tulips to the balcony at night: these flowers are like a cool and dark place. If you will not be able to put the flowers in a vase for some time, make a paper wrapper for them. To do this, take a damp paper and wrap the flowers in it. Tulips love sunlight but do not place them in direct sunlight. A well-lit room is the best option. Tulips don't like drafts, so it's better to avoid them in the room where they are standing. Do not put tulips in the water right away. First, cut off the excess leaves, wrap each trunk with paper, leave the flowers in a dark and cool place for an hour, and only then put them in water. Change the water daily. You can add charcoal or a drop of potassium permanganate. Sugar will also be useful: it prolongs the life of flowers. A small sprig of thuja or cypress in the same vase with tulips will make them brighter and prolong their life.

