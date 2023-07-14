You will be surprised: why you should pick marigolds in summer and how to use them

Marigold is a multifunctional plant that has a wide range of beneficial properties. It can be used to treat various diseases and health problems.

If you are looking for a natural remedy to treat your health problems, marigold is a good option.

What is known about the beneficial properties of marigolds:

Marigold contains substances that have anti-inflammatory effects. This can be useful for treating a variety of conditions such as arthritis, asthma, eczema and other skin conditions.

Marigold has antibacterial properties that can help treat infections such as throat infections, urinary tract infections and others.

The flowers of this plant have regenerative properties that can help treat wounds, burns and other skin damage.

However, it's important to note that marigolds can have some side effects, such as allergic reactions, diarrhea and others. Therefore, it is important to consult your doctor before using marigolds.

Let's learn how to create a nourishing lotion from marigold (calendula):

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh marigolds

1/2 cup of water

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/4 cup of alcohol

10 drops of tea tree essential oil

How to make it:

Combine the marigolds and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and let it brew for 30 minutes.

Strain the infusion and add the olive oil, alcohol and tea tree essential oil. Stir until smooth.

Store the lotion in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Calendula lotion can be used to cleanse and tone the skin of the face. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help improve skin condition, reduce inflammation and redness and get rid of acne and pimples.

The lotion can also help moisturize the skin and make it softer and more supple.

Calendula lotion can be used daily in the morning and evening. Just apply it to clean skin with a cotton pad. The lotion leaves no residue and does not dry the skin.

Caution: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

