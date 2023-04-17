You will be surprised that you have not done this before: what dishes can be prepared with fried radish

Radish is a popular vegetable that is often used fresh in salads or as a tasty addition to dishes. However, few people know that radishes can also be fried, giving them a new, unusual taste and texture. Roasted radish with chili pepper is especially interesting, adding sharpness and piquancy to this already self-expressive vegetable.

Roasted radish and chili pepper salad recipe

Ingredients:

400 g of radish;

10 g of chili pepper;

1 tablespoon of lemon juice;

20 g of butter 82.5%;

salt to taste.

The main secret of success is to choose the right radish for frying. It is worth choosing a dense texture and juicy root crop without voids inside. To make sure of this, you can cut one radish and taste it.

Wash the radish, and dry it with a paper towel to get rid of excess moisture. Cut off the tops and the bottom. Then cut each radish into 4 parts. Finely chop the chili pepper. You can increase or decrease the amount of pepper depending on your taste. If there is no fresh pepper, you can use dried chili pepper flakes.

Melt butter in a pan and add chopped radishes, add chopped chili pepper, and salt to taste. It is preferable to use finely ground salt because it melts faster. Fry for 2-3 minutes, stirring. At the end of cooking, add 1 tbsp. l. lemon juice Serve immediately.

