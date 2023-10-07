You will be disappointed: why it is better not to save on perfume

We are happy when we manage to save money on purchases, so we always pay attention to sales and discounts, where you can really buy good things at a bargain price. But this doesn't apply to perfumes: it's better not to skimp on the scent. Radiotrack will tell you why you should take the choice of perfume seriously.

Discounted fragrance but no tester

Buying a new fragrance just because of a discount is not the best idea. It is important to test it on your skin to determine if it suits you. If there is no way to test the fragrance before buying it, it is better to refrain from purchasing it.

Expiration date

The shelf life of perfumes is relative, especially if they are stored properly (away from sunlight and too high temperatures). Perfumes can last much longer than the time indicated on the packaging. However, it is not recommended to buy perfume with a shortened shelf life, especially if it is a gift.

Read also: Why you shouldn't smell coffee when choosing a perfume and what you can use instead

Buying the same fragrance

If you see a fragrance you already have in a discount store, don't rush to buy it again, even at a very favorable price. Make sure it's the same scent you use regularly, not one that's been gathering dust in the closet. If your bottle is not yet empty, then buying it even at a discount may be too unreasonable, as there is a risk that you will quickly get bored with it.

To recap, we have already written how to identify quality perfumes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!