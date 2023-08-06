Borscht dressing for the winter will come in handy for every housewife. This twist will allow you to cook delicious borscht without going to the store.

Experienced housewives have their own recipes for delicious dressing. In particular, you need to add cabbage to make the taste richer.

For the preparation you will need:

cabbage - 3 kg,

beets - 2 kg,

tomatoes - 1 kg,

onions - 0.5 kg,

carrots - 0.5 kg,

salt - 3 tablespoons,

sugar - 2 tablespoons,

vegetable oil - 1 cup,

spices - to taste.

First, wash and peel the vegetables. Tomatoes should be mashed. Finely chop the onion and fry it until it becomes transparent.

Grate carrots and beets on a medium grater. After that, put all the vegetables in a saucepan, add salt, sugar, oil and spices.

Stir the mixture and leave it for 1.5 hours. After that, put the pot on medium heat and bring to a boil.

When the mixture boils, reduce the heat and cook for 40 minutes. The resulting dressing can be transferred to sterilized jars, screwed on the lids and wrapped in a blanket.

