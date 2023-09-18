It will delight you with beauty for a long time: how to prune lavender correctly

Lavender can often be seen in pots and boxes: it decorates terraces and fills them with a pleasant aroma. But to ensure that the plant always pleases the eye with its beauty, it is important to take proper care of it, advises prostoway.

The first stage of lavender pruning is in spring, and the second - after it has faded. It is important to separate all dry flower stalks. When pruning, be sure to remove 3 pairs of top leaves. This is done to promote better branch growth.

Read also: Add coffee grounds to make hydrangeas bloom in stunning colour: gardening tips

For ease of pruning, you can tie the lavender bush into a bunch and then cut it to the desired height using sharp scissors.

Video of the day

Any flowers that come off can be used to scent the room. Cut off the inflorescences while they are still fresh, and you can create a beautiful aromatic bouquet that will decorate your interior and repel moths, as these insects cannot tolerate the scent of lavender.

We have already written about why lavender dries up.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!