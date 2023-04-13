There will be a rich harvest and protection from pests: How to fertilize the garden with ash

Ash is one of the oldest types of fertilizers known to mankind. It contains many nutrients such as phosphorus, calcium, potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium, manganese, and others. The peculiarity of ash is that these nutrients are in an easily digestible form, which makes it an effective fertilizer for growing plants. In addition, ash can be used to improve soil structure and control some pests.

How to use ash in the garden

There are several ways to use ash in the garden. One of the simplest ways is to add ash to the soil during planting. To do this, it is enough to add approximately 8-10 grams of ash to each hole before planting the plants and mixing it with the soil.

Another way to use ash is to prepare a liquid fertilizer based on it. To do this, you need to dilute 300-500 grams of dry ash in 10 liters of water and regularly water the plants with this liquid.

To fertilize fruit trees, bushes, and strawberries, it is recommended to add ash to the soil at the rate of 100-150 g per square meter, and also mix it with peat for greater efficiency. 100-150 g of ash per square meter is enough for vegetable beds and 60-100 grams for potatoes. Legume crops may require a higher concentration of ash - 150-200 grams per square meter.

Ash as a pest control agent

Ash can also be used as a natural defense against some pests. For example, it can be sprayed on the leaves of cabbage, beets, and potatoes, as protection against moths, rodents, and other pests. To do this, you need to dilute 200-300 g of ash in 10 liters of water and spray it on the plants.

However, it is worth considering that excessive use of ash can be harmful to plants. Therefore, it is important to follow the recommendations regarding the dose of ash application to the soil. It is also worth considering the level of acidity of the soil, since fly ash has a high level of alkalinity, and its use can change the pH of the soil. Therefore, before using ash, you should conduct a soil analysis and follow the recommendations of experts.

Ash is an affordable and environmentally friendly fertilizer that can be used in the garden to improve soil fertility, provide plants with nutrients, and protect against some pests. When used correctly, it can be an important element in growing healthy and productive plants in your garden.

