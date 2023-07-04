A Russian armored personnel carrier with occupants on board hit a mine in one of the frontline areas. It happened in the area of active hostilities.

As a result of the explosion, one of the occupants flew out of the APC. The video was posted on the MilitaryLand.net Twitter page.

"A Russian armored personnel carrier with soldiers on top hit a mine somewhere in the combat zone," the message says.

See also: "Direct hit to the tower": Ukrainian Armed Forces epically eliminated a Russian tank (video)

The video shows the movement of Russian military equipment near the field. At some point, an armored personnel carrier, which was traveling behind, hits a mine.

Video of the day

The explosion caused puffs of white smoke to rise. One of the occupants, who was sitting on top of the military equipment, flew away.

The footage also shows that the other invaders who held on began to get down from the APC. The exact number of casualties as a result of the mine detonation is not specified.

The time and place of the explosion are not disclosed for security reasons.

The other day, the Ukrainian military blew up the weapons of the Russian invaders in the Bakhmut direction. The Defense Forces struck at the field staff from BC.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!