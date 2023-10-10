'He threw a cigarette butt into a box of missiles': near Donetsk, the occupier killed himself and seven other soldiers - media

A Russian soldier accidentally blew up a box of missiles for a Grad multiple rocket launcher. He and seven of his colleagues were killed.

According to the Russian Telegram channel kremlin_secrets, the incident occurred near occupied Donetsk.

See also: A missile strike on a secret GRU special forces base in Crimea killed 26 "elite" soldiers

"According to sources in the General Staff, the incident occurred at the positions of our Grad multiple rocket launchers a few days ago. The vehicles arrived, fired back, and were being reloaded for another attack on Ukrainian positions, and then it all happened," the report said.

According to the channel, the deceased was the driver of a combat vehicle. He decided to have a smoke break, after which he accidentally threw a cigarette butt into an open box with missiles for Grad multiple rocket launchers that was standing nearby.

"There was a strong detonation. The explosion did not happen immediately - the cigarette butt had been in the missile box for at least 15 minutes, no one noticed it, and the ammunition was set on fire. As a result, eight people died, including the perpetrator of the accident. Three people were wounded. Two Grad rocket launchers were also lost," the report said.

The channel reported that after the incident, the Russian General Staff is going to send safety instructors to the front, "which should reduce non-combat losses of troops."

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence disclosed details of the Barynya special operation, which resulted in the capture of 11 Russian soldiers by a Russian officer .

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!