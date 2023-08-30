Broccoli for the winter: how to properly freeze a vegetable

Broccoli is not only a delicious vegetable, but also a source of important nutrients for your diet. Many housewives try to preserve this healthy product even for the winter using the freezing method.

This was reported by Pixel.It was noted that frozen cabbage can be stored for almost a year and serve as an additional source of vitamins and minerals in the cold season.

The process of freezing broccoli:

Selecting a quality head of broccoli: Choose a tight, firm head of broccoli without damage or signs of mold. Preparing the vegetable: Wash the fruit well under running water to get rid of dust and dirt. Separate the stalk with a sharp knife, cut off the skin, and then chop the cabbage to the desired size. Separate into florets: Separate the main part of the broccoli into florets. Rinse them under running water and dry them on a towel. This will prevent them from sticking together during freezing. Freezing: Put the broccoli florets in small bags. Make sure there is no excess air in the bag to help preserve the quality of the vegetables. Tie the bags and place them in the freezer.

This simple process will help preserve the beneficial properties of broccoli and give you the opportunity to enjoy this vegetable throughout the year. Frozen broccoli will be a great alternative to fresh produce in the cold season, retaining many vitamins and minerals.

