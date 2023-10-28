British archaeologist proved that in ancient times women hunted equally with men

A fresh scientific study by anthropology professor Michelle Bebber of Kent State University confirms that the use of a special weapon helped women improve their hunting abilities. Analyzing a device called an atlatl, which improves the throwing range of a projectile such as a spear, disc or dart, Bebber and her team concluded that this tool allowed women to participate in hunting on an equal footing with men.

uainfo

Atlatli have been known since ancient times and, according to the archaeologist, they helped to attract more people to the hunt. To confirm her hypothesis, the scientist conducted a systematic experiment in which 108 people with no hunting experience used atlatls to throw spears and darts 2,160 times. It turned out that atlatl significantly increased the throwing range and accuracy of both men and women.

Babber supports his hypothesis with data from Stone Age archaeological excavations, where atlatls were found in both male and female burials.

This study is significant because it revises the notion of the role of articles in primitive societies. It indicates that women were probably active and successful hunters of wild animals, including both big and small game.

