Brownies without milk and eggs: an economical recipe for those who are observing Lent

Brownies are every sweet tooth's dream. Did you know that it can be made Lenten? If not, here's an incredibly easy recipe for this delicious treat.

The gastro-experts at Shuba have shared it. This recipe is not only simple but also economical, so it can be made almost all the time while Lent lasts.

Read also: How to make a hearty potato and mushroom salad for Lent: a simple recipe

For six servings of pie, take:

Wheat flour - a cup

Semolina - a cup

Sugar - a cup

Cocoa - 2 tbsp.

Baking soda - 1 tsp.

Vinegar 9% - 1 tsp.

Warm water - a glass

Sunflower oil - 70 ml

Video of the day

Cooking process:

First, mix the dry ingredients. Then add the oil, water, and baking soda quenched with vinegar. Mix well and leave for 10 minutes.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or grease it with oil. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Then pour the dough into the mold and bake for 35-40 minutes.

The finished cake can be decorated with nuts and powdered sugar. Even better - with berries. By the way, before baking, we tried to add thawed cherries inside the dough - the result was pleasantly surprising.

We also offer recipes for Lenten dishes, shared by chef Yevhen Klopotenko.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!