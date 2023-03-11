Bracelets, earrings and necklaces: what clothes are not fashionable to combine jewellery with

Each of us has an individual style and a personal vision of what things to combine with what. Sometimes we take stylists' advice when we are preparing to dress for an important meeting.

Different jewellery can enhance a stylish look, but it can also harm your style. The stylists gave advice on how and with what clothes you can combine bracelets, earrings and necklaces, and what clothes you should not wear jewellery with.

When choosing jewellery, you should pay attention to where you are going and the clothes you will be wearing. It is also important to choose the right jewellery for a certain body type and even face.

Video of the day

Read also: Andre Tan gave fashion advice on how to wear hoodies

Jewellery, according to fashion experts, should emphasise "the most flattering parts of your face and body".

For example, if you didn't have time to take care of your manicure, you shouldn't draw attention to your hands with massive and bright rings. Massive rings should not be worn by those who have short and thick fingers.

Or if you have a double chin or a full neck, you shouldn't wear a short pearl necklace. On the other hand, voluminous and massive bracelets are perfect for full hands.

Stylists say that if you are overweight, choose jewellery with a long, elongated shape (chain earrings, long necklaces and chains with pendants). Round jewellery, or short chains or necklaces will not suit you.

If you are too thin and have an elongated face shape, you should choose jewellery that visually enhances your appearance. For example, rounded jewellery, short and elongated chains or necklaces.

For those with elongated necks, you should look for round necklaces with a medium length. Long necklaces and chains should be avoided.

Fair-skinned and fair-haired women should pay attention to silver jewellery or white jewellery. But those with tanned skin and dark hair should pay attention to gold and jewellery that imitates it.

There are also rules for combining clothes with jewellery. For example, if the jewellery is complex in design, large, massive, then the clothes should be simple and monochrome. It is better to choose the most "inconspicuous" jewellery for brighter, multi-coloured, unusual clothes.

Anti-trends in the world of jewellery:

Do not combine clothes with patterns, prints and large pearl jewellery.

Large, massive necklaces do not go well with collared clothes.

Clothes of a restrained cut and pastel colours will look "even poorer" if you choose "restrained" jewellery.

If you wear gold-coloured jewellery or jewellery made of gold, you should not combine it with silver-coloured jewellery or jewellery made of silver.

Do not combine jewellery containing precious stones with costume jewellery.

And short, large necklaces should not be combined with long, massive earrings.

Check out what things you should avoid this spring.

Earlier, Andre Tan named an item of clothing that will always look stylish and fashionable.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!