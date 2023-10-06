Scientists have found out the best time to get married. According to expert calculations, the ideal age for this is 26.

This is reported by Daily Star.

According to the researchers, at this time of life, a person has already gained good experience and can make informed decisions. It is especially important to approach the choice of a life partner by following the "37% rule". According to this principle, when making serious decisions, a person needs to spend some time considering different options.

"By completing a task within a certain timeframe, you will reach the perfect moment to make a decision," scientists say.

People usually start looking for a serious relationship at the age of 18, and by the time they reach the age of 40, many of them have already completed this process. However, 26 is considered the ideal age to cross the 37% threshold and get married.

