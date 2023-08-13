Fights pests and nourishes: how to use dandelion infusion in the garden

Dandelion infusion is a versatile tool for gardening. It can be used as a fertilizer to feed plants and control pests. This product has a double benefit: it fights weeds and is an effective fertilizer. Let's take a look at how to prepare a dandelion infusion and how to use it.

The benefits of dandelion for the garden

Dandelion contains many useful elements, such as phosphorus, calcium, potassium and others, which are found in the root of the plant. The leaves and stems contain nitrogen, phytoncides and essential oils, and the flowers are rich in vitamins and minerals. Using dandelion in the garden helps to improve plant growth and protect them from pests.

Dandelion fertilizer:

Easily accessible, as dandelion grows everywhere.

Rich in trace elements that are well absorbed by plants.

Helps reduce soil acidity and enriches it with beneficial bacteria.

Effectively fights aphids, gray rot and honeydew.

Application of dandelion infusion

Suitable plants for fertilizing with dandelion infusion include peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, strawberries, roses, and lilies. However, you should avoid using it for onions, garlic and beets, as it can inhibit their growth.

Recipe for making dandelion infusion:

Fill a large container halfway with dandelion herb (without seeds) and cover with warm water, leaving room for air. Stir and cover with a lid, leaving a gap for air. Stir the infusion periodically for 1-2 weeks. Then strain and dilute with water (1:10). Use for watering under the root of plants.

Leftover dandelion can also be used for composting or reuse.

