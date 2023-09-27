Fighting mice in the garden: what repels rodents

In summer and fall, field mice often cause damage to gardeners. They eat root crops, vegetables, fruits, and berries, and can also spread infectious diseases.

If field mice appear in the garden, you need to take immediate action, otherwise you can lose the crop. UAportal will tell you how to prevent the appearance of mice.

To avoid problems with mice, you need to follow these rules:

Remove garbage and food debris in the garden in a timely manner.

Place compost heaps in closed wooden boxes and outside the property.

Refuse to mulch the sunflower seed cleaning.

Plant plants around the beds that repel mice: thuja, castor oil, elderberry, legumes, peppermint, coriander, onion, garlic, calendula, lily of the valley, foxglove, and pharmaceutical chamomile.

If mice have already appeared in the garden, you can use the following control agents:

Mechanical means: mousetraps, traps, ultrasonic repellers.

Chemicals: poison for mice.

Folk remedies: wood ash, kerosene, ammonia, pyrethrum.

The safest way to get rid of mice in the garden is to use wood ash. Ash not only repels mice, but also feeds plants.

