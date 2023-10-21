More movement, hot drinks and candles: How to warm up quickly on a cold autumn morning

Autumn always amazes us with its rich color palette and cool mornings. This time of year can be magical, but it also requires some preparedness for changes in the weather.

Back from the cold and windy streets, we always dream of a cozy home where we can relax and warm up. But what to do if you wake up in the morning, and the apartment is cold. But in such a case, you can easily and quickly warm up by following a few simple tips shared on the website krivbass.city.

A hot drink is your best friend. One of the secrets to comfort in the fall is hot drinks. Make a cup of flavored tea, hot cocoa or just drink hot water with lemon and honey. They not only warm your body, but also make your body more resistant to colds. Meals for the mind and body. Cook delicious soups, hot dishes and sweet desserts. Such dishes not only warm up your body, but also give you a feeling of warmth and coziness. In addition, cooking new dishes can become a fascinating hobby. The heater is your temporary ally. If you have a heater, you can use it to create a warm atmosphere at home. However, it is important to keep safety in mind while using space heaters because they can dry out the indoor air. You should also pay attention to the energy consumption of this appliance. Means of relaxation. A hot bath or a shower can be a real gift for your body in the fall. Add aromatic oils or bath salts to the water to relax even more. Comfortable textiles. Warm blankets and soft pillows can make your bed a real oasis of warmth. Don't forget about them, especially during the cold nights that have already become our companions. Movement is life. Physical activity can help you feel warmer. Follow exercises at home to increase circulation and get an extra dose of energy. Candle Magic. Candles always add a special cozy and romantic atmosphere to any room. Light them and enjoy the visual warmth and soft light.

