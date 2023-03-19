Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed targeted destruction of Russian infantry trying to hide (video)

Ukrainian defenders continue to win back a piece of Ukrainian land and destroy the Russian military. Recently, the soldiers of the Armed Forces "minus" a group of Russian infantry.

The 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces stated this on their Facebook page. The military did not name the direction where they eliminated the Russian infantry.

"The 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces is defeating the occupiers," was noted online.

To recap, the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine are bringing our victory closer by eliminating enemy manpower and equipment. The defenders destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armored personnel carrier in one night.

