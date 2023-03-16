Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked near Avdiivka and captured four occupiers (video)

Fighters of the 59th Motorized Brigade carried out a successful attack near Avdiivka in honor of their fallen comrade-in-arms, the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo ("Da Vinci").

It happened on March 15. On this day, a memorial service was held on the ninth day after the death of the brave commander, journalist Yurii Butusov reported on Facebook.

According to him, the Brigade's fighters destroyed the Russian troops at three positions and inflicted serious losses on the enemy. Four occupiers were also captured. They turned out to be servicemen from the 2nd Battalion of the 110th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces:

Sergey Obdovsky from the city of Tver;

Yakov Dairov from the Orenburg region;

Yury Kitov from the Orenburg region;

Yertleus Samrat from the Orenburg region.

"The Russians were defeated exactly at the positions where Da Vinci's friend himself, whose base is in Avdiivka, has worked dozens of times over the past 9 years. Of course, all this was well planned in advance, these were not emotional actions," Butusov emphasized.

He thanked the soldiers of the 59th Motorized Brigade, who skillfully destroyed the enemy. Such actions are the best recognition of the memory of Ukrainian Heroes.

Recall that on March 10, a farewell ceremony for the Hero of Ukraine, the commander of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, was held in Kyiv. The fighter died the day before, during the Battle for Bakhmut. Thousands of people, his comrades-in-arms and the the country's top leadership came to say goodbye to the defender.

