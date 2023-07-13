Ukrainian Armed Forces effectively eliminate Russian electronic warfare devices and Grad MLRS in Zaporizhzhia sector (video)

Ukrainian defenders destroyed two valuable pieces of Russian military equipment. It happened in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

During the attack, a Borisoglebsk electronic warfare system and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system were destroyed.

The video of the destruction of enemy equipment was posted by Yuriy Mysyagin, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, on his Telegram channel.

For reference:

The Borisoglebsk electronic warfare system is a Russian electronic system designed to jam enemy electronic equipment. It can jam various types of radio communications, including radio stations, radars and control systems. The system can jam radio communications at a distance of up to 100 kilometres.

The Grad MLRS is a Russian multiple launch rocket system designed to fire at targets at a distance of up to 30 kilometres. It can fire 122mm missiles that can contain high explosive or fragmentation warheads. The system can fire a volley of 40 missiles in 20 seconds.

Both of these systems are powerful and versatile, and they can inflict significant damage on the enemy. However, they are also expensive and difficult to operate.

As a reminder, aerial reconnaissance aircraft tracked down a Russian T-80 tank near Bakhmut. After accurate shots from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it turned into scrap.

