Special Operations Forces soldiers show street battles with occupiers for Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops are heroically defending one of the hottest spots on the frontline - Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, the invasion of the occupiers is being held back by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defenders of Ukraine have to engage in street battles with Wagner mercenaries who are continuing to try to seize control of Bakhmut. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command.

"Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bakhmut. Footage of the battles for the city, filmed by special forces operators during combat missions," the statement said.

The video shows the Ukrainian military engaging in close firefights in Bakhmut. In particular, the soldiers showed footage of buildings almost completely destroyed by the occupiers.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers continue to fight for Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military effectively destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in the Bakhmut sector. Soldiers of the 56th Separate Mariupol Infantry Brigade and soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade were engaged in the elimination of enemy military equipment.

